UK's Prince Philip, 96, satisfactory in hospital after hip surgery: Palace

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Philip, 96, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, is making satisfactory progress in hospital after successful hip replacement surgery, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, leads members of the royal family as they arrive to attend the Christmas Day church service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted on Tuesday to the King Edward VII Hospital in London which is regularly used by the royals.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation. He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage,” the palace added in a statement.

“His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days,” it added. “He is comfortable and in good spirits.”

Philip retired from public life last August, quipping at the time that he was no longer able to “stand up much”.

He did not accompany the Queen, 91, to a church service at a service last Thursday because of the hip problem, a royal source said last week.

He also missed the Easter Sunday service traditionally attended by the royal family at St George’s Chapel in Windsor to the west of London, where his grandson Prince Harry is due to marry U.S. actress Meghan Markle next month.