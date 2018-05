WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth’s 96-year-old husband, Prince Philip, will attend this weekend’s wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Prince Philip at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, in Windsor, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Philip, who had successful hip replacement surgery last month, would be at Saturday’s ceremony, the palace said.

Former naval officer Philip retired from public life last August, quipping at the time that he was no longer able to “stand up much”.