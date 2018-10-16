Royal sister-in-law Pippa Middleton gives birth to her first child

LONDON (Reuters) - Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to her first child, a boy.

FILE PHOTO: Philippa Matthews (Middleton) (C), James Middleton (CR), the siblings of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Pippa's husband James Matthews (CL) arrive to attend the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain October 12, 2018. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Middleton, 35, first came to public attention when she acted as maid of honor at the 2011 wedding of her sister Kate to Prince William, who is second in line to the British throne.

A spokesman for Prince William and Kate Middleton said they were “thrilled” for Pippa and her husband.

Middleton married financier James Matthews last year.