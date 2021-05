FILE PHOTO: Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain October 25, 2019. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

(Reuters) - Archewell Foundation, the non-profit group of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on Tuesday announced a multi-year global partnership with consumer goods company Procter & Gamble.