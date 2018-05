WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip met Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, on the eve of Prince Harry’s wedding to the U.S. actress at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace said.

A cardboard image of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is seen as people put up decorations at the Falkland Islands Defence Force headquarters where they will hold an event to celebrate the royal wedding, in Port Stanley, Falkland Islands, May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A spokesman said the queen and Philip met Ragland, a yoga instructor, with Harry and Markle on Friday afternoon.