WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - U.S. actress Meghan Markle will wear a wedding ring made from Welsh gold gifted by Queen Elizabeth when she marries her grandson Prince Harry on Saturday, his office said.

Britain's Prince Harry greets wellwishers outside Windsor Castle ahead of his wedding to Meghan Markle tomorrow, in Windsor, Britain, May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The prince’s ring will be a platinum band with a textured finish, Kensington Palace said. Both were made by London jewelers Cleave and Company who also made Markle’s engagement ring.