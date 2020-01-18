Factbox: Queen Elizabeth's statement on Harry and Meghan's future

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth departs from St Mary Magdalene's church on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Radburn/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family and they will not use their “royal highness” titles as they embark on a more independent future.

Following is the text of Queen Elizabeth’s statement:

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.

Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.

I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”