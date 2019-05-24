World News
Palace banquet, meeting with May on Trump's UK trip

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a banquet at Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth and have a meeting with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May during his state visit to Britain next month, the palace said on Friday.

During his three-day visit which begins on June 3, Trump will also have tea with British heir Prince Charles, lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey as well as attending events to commemorate the D-Day landings.

