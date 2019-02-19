Meghan Markle in New York for baby shower: report

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Meghan Markle, who is expecting her first child with Britain’s Prince Harry in the spring, was in New York City for a baby shower on Tuesday, according to Harper’s Bazaar magazine, which cited unnamed sources.

It was the first trip back to the United States by the American former actress since her marriage to Harry at a celebrity-filled ceremony at Windsor Castle last May.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on the reports that Markle, 37, was attending the gift-giving party to celebrate her baby’s upcoming arrival. She was seen stepping out of a luxury hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side on Tuesday afternoon.

Markle, who holds the royal title of the Duchess of Sussex, arrived on Friday, Harper’s reported, and was due to be guest of honor at the shower at her hotel.

Her husband Harry is Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and sixth in line to the British throne.

Markle and Harry are due to visit Morocco from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25 on an official trip.