Clooneys, Beckhams and Oprah among celebrities at royal wedding

WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - American media mogul Oprah Winfrey, soccer star David Beckham, his wife Victoria and George and Amal Clooney were among the first big names to arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on Saturday, with a host of celebrities expected at the nuptials.

David and Victoria Beckham arrive to the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Harry, 33, will marry the 36-year-old American actress in front of 600 guests at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in a ceremony that will be watched by millions around the world.

Hollywood actor George Clooney was among the first major celebrities to arrive, accompanied by his wife Amal, who wore a mustard yellow dress and hat.

US actor George Clooney and his wife, British human rights barrister Amal Clooney arrive for the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018. LAUREN HURLEY/Pool via REUTERS

Beckham arrived soon after, accompanied by his wife Victoria, a former singer in the Spice Girls band and now turned successful fashion designer, wearing a long, sleek black dress.

Dressed in pale pink, Winfrey added a touch of Hollywood glamor inside the chapel, wearing sunglasses as she chatted to British actor Idris Elba ahead of the service.

British singer James Blunt, Prince Harry’s sister-in-law Pippa Middleton and his uncle Charles Spencer were also spotted arriving.