Meghan Markle's father says now hopes to attend royal wedding

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The father of American actress Meghan Markle said on Tuesday he does wish to attend his daughter’s wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry on Saturday.

Thomas Markle threw the wedding plans into confusion on Monday, telling Los Angeles-based celebrity news website TMZ that he did not want to embarrass his daughter or the royal family after reports he had staged pictures with a paparazzi photographer for a fee. He also said he had suffered a heart attack a week ago.

Thomas Markle, who lives in Mexico, was quoted as telling TMZ on Tuesday that he hoped to travel to London for the May 19 wedding, if his health allows it.

“I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle,” Markle was quoted as telling the website.