LONDON (Reuters) - American media mogul Oprah Winfrey was among the first celebrity guests to arrive at the wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday.

Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS

A host of stars are expected to attend the nuptials in the picturesque British town of Windsor, where Queen Elizabeth’s grandson will marry the American actress.