May 19, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Prince Harry wears frock-coat uniform of the Blues and Royals for wedding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry wore the frock-coat uniform of the Blues and Royals for his wedding to American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday, Kensington Palace said.

Prince Harry and The Duke of Cambridge arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS

The 33-year-old grandson of Queen Elizabeth waved to well-wishers as he arrived at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in the dark blue uniform with his brother and best man, Prince William, who was dressed the same.

“Her Majesty The Queen gave her permission for Prince Harry to get married in his uniform,” according to a statement tweeted by Kensington Palace.

“Both uniforms were tailored at Dege & Skinner on Savile Row.”

Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Giles Elgood

