Well-wishers make world's longest card for royal couple

WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - A group of crafty commoners are going to great lengths to send their best wishes to Meghan Markle and Britain’s Prince Harry on their wedding day - by trying to make the world’s longest congratulations card.

A royal fan waves flags near Windsor Castle on the day before the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Well-wishers at home and abroad have been decorating individual cards for weeks and handing them over to staff at the Busy Buttons creative learning center near the wedding venue in the English town of Windsor.

“We join them together and then we give it as a wedding gift,” said Lautaro Lempiainen, Busy Buttons educational coordinator.

The cards show local landmarks that the newly-weds will drive past, with personal messages from participants.

The have already collected 3,000 of them and need 2,630 more by Saturday to reach their target of a mile-long card.