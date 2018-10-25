Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor

WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - Meghan Markle’s couture wedding dress goes on display at Windsor Castle on Friday in a new exhibition about her May nuptials to Britain’s Prince Harry.

The wedding outfits of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, are on display ahead of the exhibition A Royal Wedding, soon to open at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The white, sleek long-sleeved gown with a boat neck was designed by Clare Waight Keller, the British artistic director of French fashion house Givenchy for the May 19 wedding in Windsor, an event watched by millions around the world.

Markle, now known as the Duchess of Sussex, also wore a five-meter (16 ft) veil decorated with hand-embroidered flowers which paid tribute to the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, as well as a diamond tiara borrowed from Queen Elizabeth for her big day.

The full outfit, including Meghan’s shoes, has been put on display in a large glass box alongside an identical version of Prince Harry’s wedding attire, a frockcoat uniform of the Household Cavalry, inside Windsor Castle’s Grand Reception Room - one of the rooms used for the wedding celebrations.

“This is a unique opportunity to see these outfits...worn on such a special day and actually in the surroundings where they were worn here at Windsor Castle,” Caroline de Guitaut, senior curator of decorative arts at the Royal Collection Trust, said.

Visitors can see the veil’s intricate embroidery up close as well as listen to the couple talk about preparing for their wedding day through an audio device, which also has a recording of Waight Keller describing her work on the bride’s dress.

“Their Royal Highnesses have been very involved in the preparation for this exhibition,” de Guitaut said.

“They...wanted to be interviewed...so that they could tell the visitors all about the planning that went into their day.”

Also on display are the bridesmaid and pageboy outfits worn by Harry’s niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Charlotte’s dress was also designed by Waight Keller while George’s outfit is a miniature replica of Harry’s uniform.

“A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” opens on Friday and runs at Windsor Castle until January.