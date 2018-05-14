Britain's royal wedding: What the papers are saying

LONDON (Reuters) - With less than a week to go to the May 19 wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry to U.S. actress Meghan Markle, Britain newspapers are carrying numerous stories about the upcoming ceremony at Windsor Castle.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, April 25, 2018. Eddie Mulholland/Pool via Reuters

Here is a selection of stories that appeared in the British media on Monday.

(Reuters does not vouch for the accuracy of reports from other publications)

— Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, will say sorry to his daughter after newspaper reports that paparazzi pictures of him being measured for a suit and looking at online photos and stories about the couple were staged. The photos were said to have been sold to media for 100,000 pounds but it was not known whether Markle himself was paid. Despite the row, he will still walk his daughter down the aisle at the wedding.

(Source: The Daily Mirror here)

— Guests at the lunchtime reception after the wedding ceremony will not have a traditional sit-down meal but instead will be served “bowl food”. The less formal approach will allow the 600 guests to mingle and make the occasion less fussy. The menu will comprise clasic dishes made from seasonal British produce, much of which will be sourced from the monarch’s own estates.

(Source: The Daily Mail here)

— Harry and Meghan spent the last weekend before their wedding at a “secret love nest”. The couple rented a four-bedroom cottage in the Cotswolds in southwest England, a rural area of the country that Meghan is said to adore.

(Source: The Sun here)

— Prince Harry has snubbed his cousin Amelia Windsor by not inviting her to the wedding. Neither Windsor, a 22-year-old model described as “the world’s hottest royal”, nor her elder sister Marina, 25, will be going. “Maybe he didn’t want anyone upstaging the bride,” a friend said.

(Source: The Sun here)