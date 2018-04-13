FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 2:31 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

UK's Prince Harry and Meghan snap up wedding photographer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle have chosen New York-based fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski as the photographer for their wedding next month, the prince’s office said on Friday.

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend an event at Millennium Point to celebrate International Women's Day in Birmingham, Britain, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ian Vogler/Pool

Lubomirski also did the couple’s engagement photos, and he is a former assistant to Mario Testino, who was famed for his photos of Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

“I could not be more thrilled or honored to photograph this historic occasion,” Lubomirski said in a statement. “Having taken Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story.”

Queen Elizabeth’s 33-year-old grandson, Harry, fifth-in-line to the throne, and Markle, 36, who starred in the U.S. TV legal drama “Suits”, will marry in Windsor on May 19.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
