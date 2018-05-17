Windsor pub renames itself 'Prince Harry' ahead of royal wedding

WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - While preparations are under way at Windsor Castle ahead of Saturday’s royal wedding, just a stone’s throw away the final touches are being made to a popular haunt which shares its new name with the groom - “The Prince Harry” pub.

People browse for Royal Wedding souvenirs ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Previously known as “The Three Tuns”, the public house takes on its new name just as Britain’s sixth-in-line to the throne prepares to marry his American actress fiancée Meghan Markle.

With a new sign, portrait of the prince and plenty of balloons and flag decorations, the pub is also serving a local royal wedding pale ale ahead of the big day.

Landlady Kelly Carpenter said the name change had been planned for while but workers had scrambled to get everything ready before Saturday. “We all love (Prince Harry),” she said. “He’s one of our favorites. He’s very normal.”