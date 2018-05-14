FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 8:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Prince Harry asks for respect for fiancee's father after wedding report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry and his U.S. fiancee Meghan Markle asked for understanding and respect for the actress’ father following a report he would not attend the couple’s wedding on Saturday, his office said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend the Dawn Service at Wellington Arch to commemorate Anzac Day in London, Britain, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle in the days before her wedding,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”

Earlier U.S. celebrity website TMZ said that Thomas Markle would not be attending the glittering ceremony this weekend after it was reported he had staged photographs for a paparazzi photographer.

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman declined to comment on the report or to confirm whether Markle’s father would be at the ceremony to walk her down the aisle as planned.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
