Britons celebrate royal wedding with picnics and street parties

WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - Thousands of people across Britain gathered at street parties and picnics in the sunshine to celebrate the royal wedding on Saturday, and festivities were expected to continue into the night as pubs were permitted to stay open longer.

People gather ahead of the wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Residents hosting parties on their streets put up bunting and served tea and cakes on tables decorated with British flags. Others came together in local parks, pitching tents and marquees decked with balloons and flags.

Large crowds watched live broadcasts of the wedding ceremony on big screens around Britain, including in St Andrews in Scotland, at Winchester Cathedral and in Cambridge.

In Greenwich, London, people watching the wedding on a big screen whooped and cheered when the bride and groom kissed, and sang along to the hymns.

Some revelers wore masks depicting the faces of Meghan Markle and members of the British royal family.

Pub opening hours were extended to 1 a.m., instead of the usual 11 p.m.