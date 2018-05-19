Fans send best wishes to Prince Harry at Paris shrine to Diana

PARIS (Reuters) - Well-wishers in Paris gathered by a shrine to Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, on Saturday to mark Prince Harry’s marriage to American actress Meghan Markle.

FILE PHOTO: Young Prince Harry tries to hide behind his mother during a morning picture session at Marivent Palace, August 1988. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta

The shrine by the Pont de l’Alma, next to the River Seine and the glitzy Avenue George V, is near the spot where Diana was fatally injured in a car crash in 1997.

“I hope they get happy. It’s one of the most important days for England,” said Maria Kuntgen, a 35-year-old tourist from Brazil, at the memorial, where people had placed photos of Harry and Meghan.

That view was echoed by Roksana Arakelyan, a 32-year-old tourist from Moscow.

“They are so noble, so gorgeous,” she said.

France’s main TV stations all had teams reporting live from Windsor, while Le Parisien newspaper had a photo of Harry and Meghan dominating its front page.

Parisian David Andre Azoulay, 70, said he would watch the wedding on TV, although others were less enthusiastic.

“I am very happy for them, but personally I’m not that bothered,” Gerard Le Gall told Reuters as he bought his papers at a kiosk opposite the Diana memorial.