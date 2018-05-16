Meghan Markle's father overshadows wedding to Prince Harry

WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - Meghan Markle’s father overshadowed his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry by sowing confusion about whether he would walk her down the aisle or snub the British royal family by pulling out of the intricately planned celebration at the last minute.

A Union Flag decorated with images of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hangs from a building outside Windsor Castle ahead of their wedding, in Windsor, Britain May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

As royal fans convened on the genteel English town of Windsor where Harry is due to wed the American actress on Saturday, the role of her father, Thomas Markle, was still unclear after he issued a flurry of statements to an American news website.

On Monday he was reported by the Los Angeles-based celebrity website TMZ.com to be unable to attend due to a heart attack and embarrassment over whether he had staged pictures with a paparazzi photographer. But the same website said on Tuesday he had changed his mind and would go to be part of history.

TMZ later quoted him as saying the trip was off due to the need for immediate heart surgery.

Markle, who lives in Mexico, had been due to walk his daughter down the aisle on Saturday at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in front of 600 guests including all the senior British royals and a smattering of celebrities.

Britain’s Sun newspaper, the country’s best selling, had to scramble to update its front page to reflect what it called the “Royal Sensation” of Thomas Markle’s absence under the headline: “I’ve got heart op today”. It offered four pages of analysis.

School children in uniform wave Union Flags outside Windsor Castle ahead of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, in Windsor, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

HEARTBREAKING

“It must be heartbreaking for them, because her father can’t come because he is in poor health,” said 46-year-old Maria Scott who had traveled from Newcastle to camp out in Windsor to get a glimpse of the couple on Saturday.

“It must be really upsetting but I’m sure her mum will do a fine job,” Scott told Reuters.

Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and sixth-in-line to the throne, and Markle, a star in U.S. TV drama “Suits”, will tie the knot at Windsor Castle, home to the British royal family for nearly 1,000 years.

Flags are seen for sale ahead of the forthcoming wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, on Oxford Street in London, Britain, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Harry, 33, a former army officer and one-time royal wild child, met his bride-to-be on a blind date in July 2016 after being set up through a mutual friend.

Beyond the pomp of a royal wedding which enthralls millions, the union marries the Hollywood glamour of Markle with one of the royal family’s most popular members.

As a divorcee, with a white father and an African-American mother, Markle’s background has provided a source of huge interest and comment, not all positive.

Details about the wedding have been closely controlled by Kensington Palace but reports of Thomas Markle’s intentions have thrown their intricate plans into flux. Kensington Palace declined to comment on Wednesday.

The bride-to-be’s parents are divorced and while Harry has been pictured with her mother Doria Ragland, 61, there had been speculation about the relationship with Thomas Markle, a former lighting director for TV soaps and sitcoms.

Thousands of journalists are descending on Windsor, and Thomas Markle told TMZ earlier this week that the media attention had taken its toll.

He said he had been offered up to $100,000 for interviews and been ambushed by paparazzi whose snaps had shown him buying beer and looking disheveled.

TMZ said he had agreed to the staged pictures, which showed him looking at images of the couple on a computer and being sized up for a suit, because he hoped they would improve his image.

In response to the initial reports on Monday, Kensington Palace said it was “a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle”, asking for respect and understanding for her father.