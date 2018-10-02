FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Lifestyle
October 2, 2018 / 2:48 PM / in 41 minutes

Britain's Duchess Kate makes first solo outing after birth of third child

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Kate Middleton, wife of Britain’s Prince William, visited an inner-city London wildlife garden on Tuesday in her first official solo engagement since giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis, in April.

Katherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Sayers Croft Forest School in London, Britain, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The Duchess of Cambridge, as Kate is formally known, was hugged by excited school children in the garden, where she joined in activities such as making crowns out of leaves.

Kate, aged 36, was dressed casually in jeans, a jumper and knee-high boots for the visit.

The Sayers Croft Forest School, which had more than 5,500 visitors last year, gives inner-city school children an opportunity to learn about and engage with the natural world.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.