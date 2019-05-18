Britain's Prince Harry, queen attend Windsor Castle royal wedding

Lady Gabriella Windsor with her father Prince Michael of Kent arrive for her wedding to Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, near London, Britain May 18, 2019. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - New father Britain’s Prince Harry returned on Saturday to the Windsor Castle chapel where he married Meghan Markle a year ago this weekend, attending the wedding of relative Lady Gabriella Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin once removed, Gabriella, a 38-year-old freelance writer and daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, tied the knot with financier Thomas Kingston, 40, at the castle’s 15th Century St George’s Chapel.

The wedding, attended by the monarch, 93, and her 97-year-old husband Prince Philip, marks the third royal nuptials in a year at Windsor Castle.

In a televised ceremony watched by millions around the world, Harry, the queen’s grandson, wed U.S. actress Meghan Markle there on May 19, 2018. His cousin Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in the chapel in October.

Following the May 6 birth of Harry and Meghan’s son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Gabriella is 52nd in line to the throne. Her father is Queen Elizabeth’s cousin.

The marriage ceremony was conducted by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner and other attendees included the queen’s sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward and daughter Princess Anne.

Gabriella wore a lace embroidered dress by designer Luisa Beccaria.