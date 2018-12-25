Britain's Prince Philip not expected at Christmas Day church service

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Philip waits for the bridal procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, Britain October 12, 2018. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

SANDRINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband, is not expected to attend a traditional Christmas Day church service on Tuesday though he is in perfectly good health, a royal source said.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and has been by his wife’s side throughout her reign, the longest in British history. He is 97.

“The duke is in perfectly good health, he is just spending the day privately,” the source said.