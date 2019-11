FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visits Hendon F.C. as part of the Heads Up mental health campaign at Hendon F.C. in London, Britain September 6, 2019. Tim P. Whitby/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince William will visit Kuwait and Oman in December at the request of the Foreign Office, Kensington Palace said in a statement on Tuesday.

The visit will take place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 4, the palace said, adding that further details would be announced in due course.