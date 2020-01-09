British royal family hurt and disappointed by Harry and Meghan announcement

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to greet members of the public in Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s royal family was hurt and disappointed by the shock announcement by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that they will step back from their senior roles and spend more time in North America, a royal source said.

Harry and Meghan’s announcement, made on social media on Wednesday evening, appeared to have taken Queen Elizabeth, Harry’s grandmother, and Prince Charles, his father, by surprise.

After a turbulent year which saw a widening rift with the media and a falling-out with elder brother Prince William, Harry said the couple hoped to become financially independent and set up a new charity, while continuing some royal duties.

Buckingham Palace said discussions with Harry and Meghan were at an early stage.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” it said.