Prince Harry and Meghan attend hit musical Hamilton in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attended a performance of the hit musical Hamilton on Wednesday to raise money for a charity which works with children affected by HIV in southern Africa.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex (UNSEEN), visit the Famine Memorial in Dublin, Ireland, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/File Photo

At the end of the show, Harry and the musical’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda planned to address the audience, said a statement from Harry’s Kensington Palace residence.

Hamilton is an unconventional take on the life of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States, blending, hip-hop and rap, rhythm and blues and ballads.

The London production, housed in the refurbished Victoria Palace Theatre, is the show’s first foray outside of the United States after successful runs in Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles as well as Broadway in New York.

Harry married Hollywood actress Meghan Markle in May, at a royal wedding that included a gospel choir and other nods to her African American heritage.