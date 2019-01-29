Prince William, Kate draw crowds to Scottish V&A opening despite chill

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, museum chair Lesley Knox and director Philip Long visit the "V&A Dundee", Scotland's first design museum, in Dundee, Scotland, January 29, 2019. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

DUNDEE, Scotland (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate officially opened the Victoria & Albert Dundee on Tuesday, an eye-catching design museum which looks like the bow of a ship on the mouth of the River Tay in Scotland.

The couple, known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn north of the English border, drew a large crowd outside the building’s angled structure despite the chill of the riverside in winter.

Kate, a patron of the V&A Museum, wore a green Alexander McQueen tartan coat dress while Prince William wore a blue suit alongside her.

Kate, also the Duchess of Cambridge, said she was “captivated by the breath-taking architecture, and the sheer range of design on display” at the first offshoot of the Victoria and Albert Museum outside London.

Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, currently designing Tokyo’s 2020 Olympic stadium, constructed the building to resemble two hulls side by side in a nod to the port’s shipbuilding history.

The museum houses treasures such as a salvaged tearoom designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and a tiara of rose-cut diamonds with a pair of wings which tremble slightly when worn.

“I hope that this museum will serve as an inspiration to others, by showing how great things can be achieved when different communities all pull together,” Kate said.