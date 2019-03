Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receive flowers during a visit to open Bush House at King's College London, in London, Britain March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, opened a research center at King’s College university in London on Tuesday and the duchess gave a tentative handshake to a robotic arm.

The pair opened Bush House, a newly converted suite of lecture theaters and teaching rooms at the university, and met students from the Centre for Robotics Research and Entrepreneurship Institute.