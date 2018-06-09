Royal newlyweds attend Queen's birthday parade

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attended the annual Trooping of the Colour ceremony on Saturday, the first time the couple have attended the Queen’s birthday celebrations together.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, along with other members of the British royal family, look down into the palace courtyard from the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade in central London, Britain, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

About 1,000 soldiers marched to House Guards Parade in Whitehall, central London, as part of the ceremony, which marked Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday.

Watched by large crowds, the newlyweds arrived in a horse-drawn carriage as part of a procession. The event was attended by other senior royals including the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband, did not attend the event, having retired from public life last year.

Harry and Meghan married in May at Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth’s home to the west of London, in a show of British royal pomp and ceremony watched by millions of television viewers across the world.

On Saturday, Meghan was pictured wearing a pale pink dress with matching hat, while Harry was in military uniform.

Their public appearance together followed media speculation in recent weeks that they had been on honeymoon, although Kensington Palace, Harry’s office, has not provided details of any trip.