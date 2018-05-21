FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 11:11 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

UK PM May's spokesman says cannot comment on Russian billionaire's Abramovich visa delay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday the government could not comment on why Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s visa was yet to be renewed.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 10, 2018 Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich in the stands Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Abramovich, best known in Britain as the owner of Premier League soccer club Chelsea, is in the process of renewing his visa as part of a standard procedure after it expired last month but it is taking longer than usual, sources told Reuters on Sunday.

Relations between Moscow and London have been strained since the poisoning former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal in Britain in March, an act Britain has blamed on Russia but in which the Kremlin denies any involvement.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Writing by Michael Holden, Editing by Andrew MacAskill

