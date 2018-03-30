Russia says British officials search Aeroflot flight at Heathrow airport

(Reuters) - The Russian embassy in Britain said that British authorities had searched an Aeroflot plane at London’s Heathrow airport on Friday.

"Border Force and Customs officers have searched the aircraft that was conducting the Aeroflot flights 2582 / 2583, Moscow – London – Moscow. This kind of event is extraordinary," said the embassy in a statement bit.ly/2pRqqHR.

The embassy added that the British officials declined to specify the reasons for the search.

“The Embassy has sent a diplomatic note demanding the British side to provide explanations of the incident,” the statement added.