March 16, 2018 / 11:44 AM / 2 days ago

UK seeks independent verification of nerve agent used in attack on spy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has written to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to arrange external verification of a military-grade nerve toxin used to attack a Russian double agent, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Friday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the city where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent, in Salisbury, Britain March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

“We have written to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons,” the spokesman told reporters. “We are working with the police to enable them to independently verify our analysis and share this with international partners.”

He said there was no timetable for the process.

Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

