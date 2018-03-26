FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 3:53 PM / Updated a day ago

Albania to expel two Russian diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIRANA (Reuters) - Albania’s foreign ministry said on Monday it was declaring two Russian diplomats persona non grata because their activity was not compliant with their diplomatic status.

In a statement, it did not refer to the nerve agent attack in Britain earlier this month that was blamed on Russia and which other countries cited as the reason for similar expulsions of Russian diplomats on Monday.

Prime Minister Edi Rama earlier said the expulsions had been coordinated with fellow NATO countries and that “Russians who trod on the national interest will leave”.

Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Catherine Evans

