March 13, 2018 / 11:59 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Allegations of Russian involvement in 14 UK deaths to be investigated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said police and the security services would investigate allegations of Russian state involvement in a number of deaths over recent years in Britain, a letter published on Tuesday showed.

Last week, the chairman of parliament’s Home Affairs Committee wrote to Rudd asking for a review of 14 deaths that were not originally treated as suspicious by police but had repeatedly been linked to Russia in media reports.

“I will want to satisfy myself that the allegations are nothing more than that,” Rudd said in her response published on Tuesday. “The police and (the UK’s domestic spy agency) MI5 agree and will assist in that endeavour.”

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
