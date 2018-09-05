UK envoy meets Russian foreign ministry official over Skripal case: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Britain’s ambassador to Russia held talks with an official at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday to discuss the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain, the Interfax news agency cited the ministry as saying.
British prosecutors earlier on Wednesday charged two Russians — Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov — who they said had tried to murder Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a military-grade nerve agent in England.
British ambassador Laurie Bristow met Igor Neverov, the director of the ministry’s second Europe department, Interfax reported.
Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn