UK envoy meets Russian foreign ministry official over Skripal case: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Britain’s ambassador to Russia held talks with an official at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday to discuss the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain, the Interfax news agency cited the ministry as saying.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who were formally accused of attempting to murder former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, are seen in an image handed out by the Metropolitan Police in London, Britain September 5, 2018. Metroplitan Police handout via REUTERS

British prosecutors earlier on Wednesday charged two Russians — Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov — who they said had tried to murder Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a military-grade nerve agent in England.

British ambassador Laurie Bristow met Igor Neverov, the director of the ministry’s second Europe department, Interfax reported.