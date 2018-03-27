FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 27, 2018 / 5:23 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Belgium expels Russian diplomat over British nerve gas attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium’s government decided on Tuesday to expel a Russian diplomat over a nerve agent attack on British soil this month, becoming the latest European Union country to do so after the bloc sided with Britain in blaming Moscow.

A government official confirmed Belgium’s decision after a meeting of senior ministers.

The majority of EU countries have already expelled at least one diplomat. The United States, Canada, Australia, Ukraine, Norway, Albania and Moldova have also done the same.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.