March 13, 2018 / 2:51 PM / Updated a day ago

UK ambassador to Russia: UK expects Russian explanation on nerve agent used in Salisbury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Britain’s ambassador in Moscow, Laurie Bristow, said on Tuesday Britain expected an explanation from Russia on how a nerve agent used in an attack on a former double agent came to be in Britain.

A man walks past the building of the British embassy in Moscow, Russia March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“I reiterated the points made by Prime Minister May that we expect by the end of today an account from the Russian state as to how this material came to be used in Salisbury,” Bristow said after meeting Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov.

Reporting by Gena Novik; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams

