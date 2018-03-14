FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 12:27 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

British ambassador discusses Skripal case at Russia's Foreign Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Britain’s ambassador to Russia, Laurie Bristow, attended a meeting at Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday where the poisoning in Britain of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal was discussed, the diplomat said.

“I discussed with colleagues the recent incident in Salisbury and Russia’s response to the requests that we made earlier this week. Prime Minister Theresa May will be making a statement in the Houses of Parliament later on this afternoon,” Bristow said.

Reporting by Gennady Novik; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Christian Lowe

