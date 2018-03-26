FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 2:00 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Canada expelling four Russian diplomats after U.K. attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada said on Monday it was expelling four Russian diplomats and denying accreditation for three more in response to a “despicable, heinous and reckless” nerve agent attack earlier this month in Britain.

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

“The four have been identified as intelligence officers or individuals who have used their diplomatic status to undermine Canada’s security or interfere in our democracy,” Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

