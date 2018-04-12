FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 2:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia says needs to study OPCW report on Skripal case - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday Russia needed to study a report by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain, the TASS news agency reported.

The global chemical weapons watchdog concluded on Thursday that the lethal poison that struck Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia last month in England was a highly pure type of Novichok nerve agent, backing Britain’s findings.

Ryabkov said Russia would not give its view on the report before being able to study it, TASS reported.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn

