April 4, 2018 / 10:19 AM / Updated a day ago

Russian must co-operate with inquiry into Salisbury - EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Russia must cooperate with the global chemical weapons watchdog’s investigation into the poisoning of a former Russian spy in the English city of Salisbury, the European Union said during an emergency session of the body on Wednesday.

“It is imperative that the Russian Federation responds to the British government’s legitimate questions, begins to co-operate with the OPCW Secretariat, and provides full and complete disclosure to the OPCW”, it said in statement read out at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Hugh Lawson

