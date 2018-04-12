Germany: Russia must answer open questions on nerve agent attack in UK

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Thursday called on Russia to answer open questions about a nerve agent attack that struck down a former Russian spy and his daughter last month in England, after the global chemical weapons watchdog backed Britain’s findings.

A spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry welcomed Britain’s decision to involve the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) from the start, as well as its call for a special session of the watchdog on April 18.

“Britain gave us a detailed explanation that, based on the chemical analysis of the substance used, why Russia is very likely responsible, and there is no other plausible explanation,” the spokesman said. “It is now up to Russia to finally play a constructive role and answer the open questions.”