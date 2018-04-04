FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 7:01 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

UK welcomes Russia defeat on joint chemical weapons inquiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson welcomed Russia’s defeat on Wednesday in its attempt to get the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to back a joint investigation into the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks during a banquet with diplomats at Mansion House in London, Britain March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“Russia has had one goal in mind since the attempted murders on UK soil through the use of a military-grade chemical weapon — to obscure the truth and confuse the public,” Johnson said in a statement.

“The international community has yet again seen through these tactics and robustly defeated Russia’s attempts today to derail the proper international process.”

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans

