April 12, 2018 / 2:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia says OPCW report on Skripals may be part of action to discredit Moscow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had reason to think that a report by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the poisoning of a former spy in Britain was a part of London’s operation to discredit Russia.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the foreign ministry, said at a briefing that Russia would not believe any conclusions about the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia unless Russian experts were given access to the investigation.

The global chemical weapons watchdog concluded on Thursday that the lethal poison that struck the Skripals last month in England was a highly pure type of Novichok nerve agent, backing Britain’s findings.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Toby Chopra

