Chemical weapons watchdog chief condemns Salisbury attack

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The head of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on Tuesday condemned the use of a chemical agent in the attack last week on a former Russian spy in Britain.

Speaking at a closed-door meeting of the OPCW’s governing council in The Hague, Director General Ahmet Uzumcu said those responsible “must be held accountable”, British ambassador Peter Wilson said in a statement on Twitter.

(Corrects to show that Peter Wilson is British, not American.)