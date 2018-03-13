FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 13, 2018 / 10:24 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Chemical weapons watchdog chief condemns Salisbury attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The head of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on Tuesday condemned the use of a chemical agent in the attack last week on a former Russian spy in Britain.

Speaking at a closed-door meeting of the OPCW’s governing council in The Hague, Director General Ahmet Uzumcu said those responsible “must be held accountable”, British ambassador Peter Wilson said in a statement on Twitter.

(Corrects to show that Peter Wilson is British, not American.)

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.