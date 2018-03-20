FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 20, 2018 / 2:02 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Czechs summon Russian ambassador over nerve toxin origin claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Foreign Ministry has summoned Russia’s ambassador over Moscow’s claims that the nerve toxin used against a former Russian double agent and his daughter in southern England came from the Czech Republic.

“The Russian Federation’s ambassador has been summoned for tomorrow morning (Wednesday) to the ministry to explain the Russian side’s false claim that the Novichok substance used in the Salisbury attack might have originated in the Czech Republic,” the ministry said on its official Twitter account.

On Saturday, Foreign Minister Martin Stropnicky denied the claim.

Britain accuses Moscow of using the Soviet-era military-grade nerve agent Novichok in an attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, who are critically ill in hospital, a charge which Russia has denied.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.