Russia says UK accusations its spies behind cyber attacks lack proof

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s embassy to London said in a statement on Thursday that British accusations that Russian spies were behind global cyber attacks lacked proof and were part of a crude disinformation campaign.

Britain accused Russian military intelligence on Thursday of directing a host of cyber attacks aimed at undermining Western democracies by sowing confusion in everything from sport to transport and the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“This statement is irresponsible,” the embassy said. “As is traditional, it is not backed by any proof and is another element in an anti-Russian campaign being conducted by the British government.”